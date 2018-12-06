

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $94.41 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $58.94 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $747.66 million from $619.02 million last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $747.66 Mln vs. $619.02 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.64 - $1.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.115 - $1.125 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $3.68 Full year revenue guidance: $3.235 - $3.245 Bln



