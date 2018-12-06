

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.12 billion, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $0.56 billion, or $1.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.55 billion or $5.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $5.44 billion from $4.84 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.55 Bln. vs. $2.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.85 vs. $4.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.58 -Revenue (Q4): $5.44 Bln vs. $4.84 Bln last year.



