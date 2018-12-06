

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see preliminary October figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to see a score of 104.9, up from 104.3 in September. The coincident is pegged at 116.8, up from 114.4.



Japan also will see October numbers for household spending and labor cash earnings. Household spending is predicted to rise 1.1 percent on year after sliding 1.6 percent in September.



Labor cash earnings are tipped to add an annual 1.0 percent, slowing from 1.1 percent in the previous month. Real cash earnings are expected to slip 0.5 percent after easing 0.4 percent a month earlier.



Australia will see November results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in October, the index saw a score of 46.4.



