HERE and INRIX Form Partnership to Move Mobility Forward

Partnership enables companies to accelerate innovation for next-generation automotive services



KIRKLAND, Wash. and AMSTERDAM - INRIX, the world leader in connected car services and mobility analytics, and HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location services, today announced a partnership to deliver industry-leading services and products. INRIX will leverage map content from HERE in more than 50 countries, with the specific goal of increasing connected services coverage and quality in the automotive sector. The companies are also exploring further collaboration opportunities, including utilizing their respective data and platform capabilities for the creation and delivery of new data services to move mobility forward around the world.



As the location data experts, HERE is dedicated to providing the most complete, up-to-date and accurate maps in the industry, reinforcing the emphasis INRIX puts on quality, coverage and innovation of its new product offerings.



"Partnering with HERE allows us to offer best-in-class mobility solutions to public and private sector customers worldwide," said Bryan Mistele, president and CEO of INRIX. "Our shared vision of quality, coverage and new product innovation is the cornerstone of our partnership, and I'm excited to see where this relationship will go."



"HERE and INRIX are a great match," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. "Both companies believe in the power of open platforms and partner ecosystems to accelerate innovation and build the mobility services of the future. We look forward to exploring the possibilities together with INRIX."



Every day, HERE processes millions of changes to its map, drawing on the data it gathers from passenger and commercial vehicles, a community of map editors, its own fleet of LiDAR-equipped mapping cars, and satellite and aerial imagery. HERE uses a mix of people power, advanced data processing and machine learning to turn all that data into maps with hundreds of attributes, including addresses, road signs, and turn and roadway restrictions such as weight limits and relative road heights, for all major markets. Most major automotive brands, as well as many of the world's biggest enterprises, rely on the HERE location platform.



INRIX collects billions of anonymous data points every day from a diverse set of sources, including connected vehicles, cities, DOTs, road weather conditions, journalistic incidents, social media, parking, mobile and other IoT devices. With information on nearly 90 percent of the world's roads across over 80 countries, INRIX is the preferred provider of driving and mobility intelligence for leading automakers, transportation agencies and enterprises, including Audi, BMW, Ford, IBM, REMAX, Subway T-Mobile, Waze and more than 120 city, national and state government agencies such as the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, Highways England, the City of Copenhagen and RTA Dubai.



About INRIX

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and mobility analytics. Leveraging big data and the cloud, INRIX delivers comprehensive services and innovative solutions to help move people, cities and businesses forward. Our partners are automakers, governments, retailers, insurance agencies, advertisers and dozens of other industries that can benefit from understanding how people and vehicles move Learn more at INRIX.com.



About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit https://360.here.com and https://www.here.com.



