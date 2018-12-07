

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 290,396 yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 1.1 percent following the 1.6 percent decline in September.



The average of monthly income per household was down 2.9 percent on year at 515.729 yen.



Among the individual components, spending was down for food, housing, fuel, clothing and recreation. Spending was up for furniture, medical care, transportation and education.



