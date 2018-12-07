Venture Global LNG and Kiewit Announce Execution of EPC Contract for Calcasieu Pass LNG Export Facility

ARLINGTON, Virginia, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. and Kiewit jointly announce that Kiewit has been awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Calcasieu Pass LNG export project under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Under the terms of the turnkey EPC contract, Kiewit Louisiana Co. will design, engineer, construct, commission, test and guarantee the facility, which carries a 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) nameplate. Completion is expected in 2022.

Co-CEO Bob Pender stated, "We are thrilled to partner with one of North America's leading contractors for our Calcasieu Pass project. The Kiewit team brings decades of construction experience, an unparalleled safety record, and on-time, on-budget execution of major infrastructure projects, including the Cove Point LNG export project in Lusby, Maryland. This partnership supports the continued timely execution of our strategy."

Co-CEO Mike Sabel added, "Kiewit is equally committed to our strategy of realizing the highest quality at the lowest achievable cost. They drive not only to execute but to continually improve and optimize their approach. Finalizing this contract, which meets our budget, schedule, and finance requirements, is one of the most important milestones to date for our company and the culmination of our development plans."

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Venture Global LNG on this important EPC project. With outstanding commitment and talent, working together, this project will be a model for supplying low-cost, clean and reliable energy to the global market," said Bruce Grewcock, Kiewit chairman and CEO. "It's exciting to be asked to bring our extensive industry experience and capabilities to help Venture Global LNG deliver the Calcasieu Pass LNG export project safely, on-schedule and on budget."

The 10 MTPA Calcasieu Pass facility will employ a comprehensive process solution from GE Oil & Gas, LLC, part of Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) that utilizes mid-scale, modular, factory-fabricated liquefaction trains as well as a 5x2 711 MW CCGT to support the trains' electric-drive system. Construction of the facility will commence by early 2019 following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the Final Order from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which is currently scheduled to be issued no later than January 22, 2019.

The Calcasieu Pass project has signed binding 20-year offtake agreements with Shell, BP, Edison S.p.A., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG. The company is also developing the 20 MTPA Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, which has executed its first binding 20-year offtake agreement with PGNiG. Venture Global LNG expects to take formal final investment decisions (FID) on both its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG projects in 2019.

About Venture Global LNG

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global LNG's liquefaction process system will employ a highly efficient and reliable suite of products supplied by BHGE. Venture Global LNG is developing both the 10 MTPA Venture Global Calcasieu Pass facility (on an approximately 1,000-acre site located at the intersection of the Calcasieu Ship Channel and the Gulf of Mexico) and the 20 MTPA Venture Global Plaquemines LNG facility (on an approximately 630-acre site in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, 30 miles south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River). Venture Global has raised $855 million of capital to-date to support the development of its projects. More can be found at www.venturegloballng.com.

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including transportation; oil, gas and chemical; power; building; water/wastewater; industrial; and mining. Kiewit had 2017 revenues of $8.7 billion and employs 22,000 staff and craft employees.