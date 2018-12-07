Puppyoo Cordless Handheld Vacuum T10 Debuts on Bringly.ru.

MOSCOW, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Puppy Appliance Co., Ltd (Puppyoo), China's leading cleaning appliance manufacturer, has debuted its signature product, the new T10 cordless handheld vacuum, in Russia on Bringly.ru, an e-commerce platform created by Yandex Market, the joint venture of Sberbank and Yandex.

Bringly.ru is a new online shopping center created by the two Russian giants to enable global buying in Russia, introducing 4 million products from sectors including electronics, cosmetics, household appliances and clothing, and from countries such as the UK, Germany, China and South Korea. Delivery on Bringly.ru is free for products from China.

"Puppyoo is eager to share our vision for making cleaning an enjoyable and relaxing experience through our competitive T10 Home cordless vacuum. We are pleased to have our products on Bringly.ru, which will offer us an opportunity to establish stronger connections with customers in Russia," said Julia Wong, International Marketing Manager at Puppyoo. "With 90 percent of online purchase in Russia made for Chinese products, we believe the Russian market holds great potential for us."

The new Puppyoo T10 Home collected over 87,500 USD from a U.S. based crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in the last two months and is designed to offer a comprehensive solution for efficient cleaning. Highlights include:

a simple, lightweight design of only 3.3lbs;

strong suction capacity with a spin rate of up to 115,000 rpm, a 15% increase in suction performance compared to regular vacuum cleaners;

special battery design that allows for 58 minutes of continuous cleaning;

multiple modular heads, which making it easy to clean hard-to-reach places.

The Puppyoo T10 Home will be available to purchase on Bringly.ru, at a price of 13,389?.

About Puppyoo

Puppy Appliance Co., Ltd (Puppyoo) develops and sells world class, high-quality household cleaning appliances. For nearly two decades, Puppyoo has been a leader in China's vacuum cleaner sector with more than 200 technical patents. Listed on the OTC Bulletin Board in 2016, the company is the top 2 vacuum manufacturing brand that is based in the China market. Puppyoo's products are now sold to 86 countries worldwide and online including on Amazon, eBay, Aliexpress and Bringly.ru.

For more information, please visit https://www.bringly.ru/product/ODAyNjc5MzU1NzcxNjYwMDU2Nw

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793988/Puppyoo.jpg