

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK) announced that it expects mid-single digit organic sales growth for fiscal year 2019, based on the current status of its budget process and its fiscal 2018 guidance.



However, group net income is expected to be broadly stable over fiscal 2018. Fresenius continues to seek both sales growth and efficiency improvement initiatives in order to enhance these expectations.



Given its current expectations for fiscal 2018 and 2019, Fresenius now believes its ambitious Group targets for 2020 will not be met.



From 2020 onwards, Fresenius now expects sustainable organic Group sales growth in the mid-single digits and group net income to grow organically slightly faster than sales.



Upon Fresenius Kabi's biosimilars business breaking even, Fresenius expects an acceleration of group earnings growth. Unlike previous mid-term targets, these expectations exclude the effect of small- to medium-sized acquisitions.



Fresenius plans to announce detailed fiscal 2019 financial guidance and mid-term targets with the release of its 2018 results on February 20, 2019.



