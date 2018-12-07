Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Dec 7, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - In conjunction with the capital-related measures affecting its Group company Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Mitsubishi Aircraft) described in the Press Information of October 31, 2018 ("MHI Increases Capital in Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation"), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has canceled 50 billion yen of the total debt owed to it by Mitsubishi Aircraft and taken over the company's subscription shares in their entirety. As a result of these measures, effective today a capital increase in Mitsubishi Aircraft has been completed in the amount of 170 billion yen.After the capital increase, Mitsubishi Aircraft's paid-in capital and capital reserve each now stand at 135 billion yen. The capital-related measures indicated above will strengthen Mitsubishi Aircraft's business foundation and drive development of the MRJ forward.