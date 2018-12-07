

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) announced indicative preliminary assumptions for the business development in 2019. For 2019, the company said it expects currently broadly assume solid comparable revenue growth and the comparable1 net income to be around the level of fiscal 2018.



Fresenius Medical Care said it remains committed to a continuous optimization of its business, weighing future sustainable, profitable growth opportunities of potential investments and implied risks.



Fresenius Medical Care also intends to reset its 2020 constant currency targets to also reflect the IFRS accounting changes, the divestiture of Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings and the pending acquisition of NxStage Medical Inc., all as highlighted in the previous quarter. The compny plans to publish reset targets along with its fiscal year 2018 results, which are planned to be released on February 20, 2019.



Fresenius Medical Care Chief Executive Officer Rice Powell said, 'With the pending acquisition of NxStage Medical Inc., the corresponding build out of our home dialysis services infrastructure in the United States as well as investments in future growth markets in the Products as well as the Services business such as China, we have an investment year ahead of us,'



