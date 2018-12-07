

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) and HCL Technologies (HCL) announced a definitive agreement under which HCL will acquire select IBM software products for $1.8 billion. The select software products represent a total addressable market of more than $50 billion and include: Appscan for secure application development, BigFix for secure device management, Unica (on-premise) for marketing automation, Commerce (on-premise) for omni-channel eCommerce, Portal (on-premise) for digital experience, Notes & Domino for email and low-code rapid application development, and Connections for workstream collaboration. The companies have an ongoing IP Partnership for five of these products.



John Kelly, IBM senior vice president, Cognitive Solutions and Research, said: 'We believe the time is right to divest these select collaboration, marketing and commerce software assets, which are increasingly delivered as stand-alone products.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX