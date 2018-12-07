Several fleet projects postponed until 2019

Growing sales opportunities for autonomous shuttles confirmed

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), the leader in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, comments today on its business activity in 2018.

NAVYA expects that several shuttle fleet projects currently in the negotiation phase will only be completed in 2019. Furthermore, regulatory modifications in the United States are also momentarily delaying the issuance of authorizations for experiments of self-driving vehicles such as NAVYA's to the US territory. Based on these factors, NAVYA considers that the announced revenue target of €30 million for 2018 will not be achieved. NAVYA's revenue is expected to range between €17 million and €19 million, a 65% to 85% increase compared to the 2017 level.

NAVYA confirms the growing interest of the market in its autonomous shuttles and continues to deploy its self-driving vehicles in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. NAVYA is now present in some of France's biggest metropolitan areas (Paris, Lyon, Lille, Nantes and Rennes). The company is stepping up its business in Northern Europe and increasing sales in Asia-Pacific region.

At the end of November 2018, NAVYA had cash and cash equivalents of €24 million and has signed a €30 million financing agreement with the European Investment Bank. To bolster its technological leadership, NAVYA intends to pursue its investment in R&D and in its marketing and sales operations.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 250 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which more than 100 had been sold as of 30 September 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital (managed by 360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain statements reflecting estimates, forecasts and expectations that constitute forward-looking information. By their nature, these statements are subject to a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The known risks are those discussed or identified in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors" of Navya's registration document which is available on the company's website (http://navya.tech). The actual results and developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements and there can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate. The past performance of Navya and its subsidiaries cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. These forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can Navya or its management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. These forward-looking statements only reflect Navya's view as of the date hereof and the company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update thereto. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in Navya or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.

