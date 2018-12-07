

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that it appointed Dane Butswinkas, Chairman of Williams & Connolly and trial lawyer, as General Counsel. Dane will oversee Tesla's legal and government relations teams, and will report directly to Tesla founder Elon Musk.



Dane comes to Tesla after serving for nearly 30 years at Williams & Connolly, where he was Co-Chair of the firm's Commercial Litigation and Financial Services and Banking Groups.



Dane is replacing Todd Maron, who has led Tesla's legal department since 2013. This completes a transition plan that Todd and Tesla have worked on since July 2018, with Todd remaining at Tesla until January to continue to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities to Dane.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX