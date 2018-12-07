

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that the US Food and Drug Administration approved Tecentriq atezolizumab in combination with Avastin or bevacizumab, paclitaxel and carboplatin or chemotherapy, for the initial (first-line) treatment of people with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumour aberrations.



'This Tecentriq regimen has demonstrated a significant survival benefit in the initial treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer,' said Sandra Horning, MD, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.



Roche said it is working with the FDA on post-marketing commitments (PMCs) to better understand and characterise the potential effects of Tecentriq-related anti-drug antibodies or ADAs and neutralising antibodies or NAbs across all of our studies. An analysis of ADAs in the IMpower150 study showed no impact on the efficacy of Tecentriq.



Tecentriq is also approved by the FDA to treat people with metastatic NSCLC who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy, and have progressed on an appropriate FDA-approved targeted therapy if their tumour has EGFR or ALK genetic alterations.



Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death globally. Lung cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: NSCLC and small cell lung cancer. NSCLC is the most prevalent type, accounting for around 85% of all cases. NSCLC comprises non-squamous and squamous-cell lung cancer, the squamous form of which is characterised by flat cells covering the airway surface when viewed under a microscope.



