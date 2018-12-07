

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its fiscal year 2017/18 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 197.1 million euros from 180.8 million euros, prior year. The EBIT margin was at 15.4 percent compared to 15.2 percent. Earnings per share was 1.41 euros compared to 1.57 euros. The company said this decrease was attributable to negative currency effects and to the increased number of shares.



For the twelve months of fiscal 2017/18, revenue increased by 7.6 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 11.1 percent), to 1.28 billion euros from 1.19 billion euros, previous year. The strategic business unit (SBU) Ophthalmic Devices increased its revenue by 6.0 percent after twelve months of fiscal year 2017/18 (adjusted for currency effects: 9.3 percent), to 933.3 million euros. Revenue in the Microsurgery SBU grew by 12.3 percent (adjusted for currency effects: 16.5 percent), to 347.6 million euros.



'We achieved our sales forecast, which we had already raised in July 2018 - in spite of negative currency effects. In fiscal year 2017/18 we gained further market shares in both ophthalmology and microsurgery. What is particularly encouraging is that all regions and business segments contributed - the performance of the Americas and Asia/Pacific regions was particularly strong,' said Ludwin Monz, CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG anticipates further growth for fiscal year 2018/19, at least to the level of the underlying markets. The EBIT margin is expected to range between 14 percent and 16 percent in fiscal year 2018/19 and in the medium term.



