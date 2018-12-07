Western Selection Plc - Change of Registered Office Address

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Change of Registered Office Address

The Company announces that the Registered Office address and correspondence address of the Company has changed to 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6YR.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

James Caithie/Liam Murray