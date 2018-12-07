Western Selection Plc - Change of Registered Office Address
London, December 4
WESTERN SELECTION PLC
(the "Company")
Change of Registered Office Address
The Company announces that the Registered Office address and correspondence address of the Company has changed to 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6YR.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
James Caithie/Liam Murray