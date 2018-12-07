sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2018 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Western Selection Plc - Change of Registered Office Address

Western Selection Plc - Change of Registered Office Address

PR Newswire

London, December 4

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Change of Registered Office Address

The Company announces that the Registered Office address and correspondence address of the Company has changed to 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6YR.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

James Caithie/Liam Murray


© 2018 PR Newswire