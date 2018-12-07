Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Letting of Largest Vacancy

To: Company Announcements

Date:7 December 2018

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Letting of Largest Vacancy

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) has completed the letting of its largest vacancy, a logistics unit Swadlingcote. The 141,000sqft unit has been let at a rent of £813,000pa on a new five year lease subject to a lease break after the third year to a 3rd party logistics company. The property only became vacant in July 2018 and the previous passing rent was £670,000pa.

The Company has also completed the sale of its second largest void at Unit 6 Broadgate, Broadway Business Park, Oldham (previously reported) and the letting of the third largest void at Monck Street in London, which was subject to an agreement for lease at the end of September.

As at the end September the reported void rate was 10.8% and following these transactions this void rate falls to 5.8%.



