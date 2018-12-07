Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Letting of Largest Vacancy
London, December 6
Date:7 December 2018
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Subject: Letting of Largest Vacancy
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) has completed the letting of its largest vacancy, a logistics unit Swadlingcote. The 141,000sqft unit has been let at a rent of £813,000pa on a new five year lease subject to a lease break after the third year to a 3rd party logistics company. The property only became vacant in July 2018 and the previous passing rent was £670,000pa.
The Company has also completed the sale of its second largest void at Unit 6 Broadgate, Broadway Business Park, Oldham (previously reported) and the letting of the third largest void at Monck Street in London, which was subject to an agreement for lease at the end of September.
As at the end September the reported void rate was 10.8% and following these transactions this void rate falls to 5.8%.
All Enquiries:
Aberdeen Standard Investments
1 George Street
Edinburgh
EH2 2LL
Jason Baggaley - Fund Manager
Tel: 0131 245 2833
E-mail: jason.baggaley@aberdeenstandard.com
Oli Lord - Deputy Fund Manager
Tel: 0131 245 6077
E-mail: oli.lord@aberdeenstandard.com
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085