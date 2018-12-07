Kotipizza Group Oyj: Kotipizza chain same-store sales increased by 10.4 percent in November

Press release 7 December 2018 at 9.00am (EEST)

Kotipizza chain same-store sales increased by 10.4 percent in November

Total sales of restaurants in the Kotipizza chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 18.7 percent in November 2018 compared to the year before. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 248 restaurants, rose by 10.4 percent.

In 2018, the sales in November amounted to 10.6 million euros compared with the 8.9 million euros in the previous year. November 2018 included, the chain's sales have risen for 44 consecutive months.

The chain's brick-and-mortar restaurants increased their sales by 19.9 percent and shop-in-shop locations by 10.9 percent. Online store sales grew by 82.1 percent to

1 424 000 euros. Figures for online sales are mainly based on the sales reported by 83 restaurants offering home delivery and count towards the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Online stores sales in November were the best in the chain's history.

Since the beginning of the financial year (1 February to 30 November), cumulative chain sales have increased by 15.7 percent compared to last year, amounting to 100.9 million euros.

Total sales of restaurants in the Chalupa chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 18.8 percent in November 2018 compared to the year before. In November 2018, the sales amounted to 211 000 euros. Same-store sales, based on sales figures from 9 restaurants, grew by 11.2 percent.

Total sales of restaurants in the Social Burgerjoint chain, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, grew by 394.1 percent in November 2018 compared to the year before. In November 2018, the sales amounted to 381 000 euros. In the same month, same-store sales decreased by 7.1 percent and were based on sales figures from one restaurant.

The sales of No Pizza, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, amounted to 69 000 euros in November 2018.



The Kotipizza chain's monthly sales

November 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 10 589 8 924 18.7 Brick-and-mortar restaurants 9 220 7 690 19.9 Shop-in-shop restaurants 1 369 1 234 10.9



Online store sales (euro thousands, included in the sales of brick-and-mortar restaurants)



1 424



782



82.1



Number of Kotipizza restaurants



280



260 Brick-and-mortar 181 163 Shop-in-shop 99 97



Restaurants offering home delivery



83



72

The Chalupa chain's monthly sales

November 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 211 178 18.8



Number of Chalupa restaurants



12



12

The Social Burgerjoint restaurant's monthly sales

November 2018 2017 Change (%) Monthly sales (euro thousands) 381 77 394.1



Number of Social Burgerjoint restaurants 3 1

The No Pizza restaurant's monthly sales

November 2018 Monthly sales (thousand euros) 69





Kotipizza Group in brief

Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2017, the number of restaurants stood at 266. In the financial year 2017, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 106.3 million. The Kotipizza chain and Kotipizza Oyj operating the chain are part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa, The Social Burger Joint Oy that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain, as well as the No Pizza restaurant concept, aimed for international markets, that opened its first restaurant in June 2018.

In the financial year 2017, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 64.2 million and the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 1.86 million. In the same period, the Kotipizza Group had net sales of EUR 79.9 million with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 8.52 million.

