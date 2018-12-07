Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the November 2018

In November 2018 AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company or KN) has reloaded 561 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipeda and Subacius oil terminal, comparing to the same period of 2017 has reloaded less by 13.2 per cent.

During the first eleven months of 2018 the Company in total reloaded 6,095 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or less by 3.9 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 when 6,342 thousand tons were reloaded. The overall decrease in loading volumes for the eleven months mainly was affected by the lower of light oil products from ORLEN Lietuva refinery.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's oil terminals for November 2018 reached EUR 2.9 million. The preliminary sales revenue for January - November 2018 of the Company's oil terminals comprise EUR 32.7 million (during the same period of 2017 - EUR 33.7 million).

In November 2018 the Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals has re-gasified and reloaded 841 thousand MWh of natural gas in the same period of 2017 were reloaded 527 thousand MWh. During the first eleven months of 2018 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 8,652 thousand MWh of the natural gas (during the same period of 2017 - 12,187 thousand MWh).

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company's LNG Terminal for November 2018 comprised EUR 5.3 million (November 2017 - EUR 5.5 million or less by 3.6 per cent). Revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities) and variable part for amount of regasified LNG as well as and reloading tariffs. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminal for the first eleven months of 2018 comprise EUR 59.2 million and are lower by 5.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2017 (EUR 62.7 million).

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in the first eleven months of 2018 amount to EUR 91.9 million, or less by 4.7 per cent compared with the same period of 2017 - EUR 96.4 million.

Petroleum products transhipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

November January - November 2018 2017 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 561 646 -13.2% 6,095 6,342 -3.9% LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 841 527 59.6% 8,652 12,187 -29.0%

Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2018:

January February March April May June July August September October November Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 776 664 599 403 637 516 514 487 434 504 561 LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 263 328 509 1,150 1,450 819 838 644 1,101 709 841

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

November January - November 2018 2017 Change, % 2018 2017 Change, % Oil terminals' activity 2.9 3.5 -17.1% 32.7 33.7 -3.0% LNG terminal activity 5.3 5.5 -3.6% 59.2 62.7 -5.6% Total: 8.2 9.0 -8.9% 91.9 96.4 -4.7%

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594