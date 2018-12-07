Raketech Strengthens its Position Within Consumer Finance Through New Acquisition

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech, a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, acquires a number of Norwegian affiliate assets within consumer finance, including the flagship product Norskkreditt.no. Through the acquisition, Raketech strengthens its position within the finance vertical.

Michael Holmberg, CEO of Raketech, comments: "The acquired assets are in line with our acquisition strategy, where we buy high-quality products that we can continue to optimise. This is a strategic acquisition that strengthens our position within financial services, which is a very interesting vertical for us to continue growing in. We see clear synergies between our current finance products for the Swedish market and these new Norwegian assets, both in terms of traffic quality and partner relationships."

The purchase price amounts to EUR 0.5 million. In 2017, the revenue for the acquired assets amounted to approx. EUR 0.2 million.

