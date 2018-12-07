Date for 2019 AGM and Nomination Committee of Sectra AB

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has decided that the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on September 5, 2019 in Linköping, Sweden. A Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the resolution of the AGM 2018.

Sectra has appointed a Nomination Committee comprising four members, one of whom is the Chairman of the Board and three of whom represent the largest shareholders in the company based on the number of votes. The Nomination Committee was formed based on known shareholdings in the company on October 31, 2018 and comprises the following members:

Torbjörn Kronander (largest shareholder and CEO)

Carl-Erik Ridderstråle (representing Jan-Olof Bruer , second-largest shareholder)

, second-largest shareholder) Jan Särlvik (representing Nordea Investment Funds, the fourth-largest shareholder)

Jan-Olof Brüer (in his role as Chairman of the Board)

The Nomination Committee represents a total of approximately 43% of the votes and 33% of the shares of the company.

Carl-Erik Ridderstråle, who is representing the company's second-largest shareholder in terms of votes, will be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Torbjörn Kronander, the company's largest shareholder in terms of votes, decided to abstain from the chairmanship due to his role as CEO and President of Sectra AB.

The Nomination Committee will prepare and submit proposals regarding:

election of and fees to the Chairman of the Board and other Board members

election of and fees to the auditors and deputy auditors

resolution on principles governing the composition of the Nomination Committee

Chairman of the AGM

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice of the AGM and be available on the company's website not earlier than six weeks and not later than four weeks prior to the date of the meeting.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals may do so in writing to the Nomination Committee by e-mail: info.investor@sectra.se, or by mail: Sectra AB, Attn. Nomination Committee, Teknikringen 20, SE-583 30 Linköping, Sweden. In order for a proposal to be addressed, the Nomination Committee must have received it in good time prior to the publication of the notice of the AGM.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:10 a.m. CET on December 7, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President of Sectra AB, tel: +46-705-23-52-27

