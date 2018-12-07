The new portfolio of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index will become effective on December 27, 2018 Copenhagen, December 7, 2018 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Copenhagen 25 index, (Nasdaq Copenhagen: OMXC25), which will become effective with the market open on ThursdayDecember 27, 2018. Rockwool International B (ROCK B) and Sydbank (SYDB) will be added to the portfolio and Nordea Bank Abp (NDA DK) and Bavarian Nordic (BAVA) will exit the portfolio. The constituents of the OMXC25 index family are a selection of the largest and most actively traded shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The selection process initially identifies the 35 shares with highest free float market cap on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Out of those 35 shares, the 25 most traded shares during the last six months are selected and included in the OMXC25 indexes. The composition of the OMXC25 indexes is revised twice a year in June and December. The index weights are based on free float adjusted market cap to ensure that only the part of the shares that is considered available for trading is included in the indexes. The OMX Copenhagen 25 Indexes constituents effective December 27, 2018: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A Jyske Bank A.P. Møller - Mærsk B Lundbeck Ambu B Novo Nordisk B Ørsted Novozymes B Carlsberg B Pandora Chr. Hansen Holding Rockwool International B Coloplast B Royal UNIBREW Danske Bank SimCorp DSV Sydbank FLSmidth & Co. Tryg Genmab Vestas Wind Systems GN Store Nord William Demant Holding ISS About Nasdaq Index Products Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.For more information about Nasdaq indexes, visit https://indexes.Nasdaqomx.com/. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.Nasdaq.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our capital return initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: + Javier Lopez Garrido + 45 33 77 04 30 + javier.lopez@Nasdaq.com ------------------------------