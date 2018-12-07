Stockholm, December 7, 2018 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Q-Linea AB (short name: QLINEA), a mid cap company within the healthcare sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Q-Linea is the 80th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Founded in 2008, Q-Linea is a research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. The company's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-Linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. Q-Lina is headquartered at the Uppsala Science Park in Uppsala, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com "We would like to thank our existing investors for their continued support and welcome all new shareholders to Q-linea," said Jonas Jarvius, CEO of Q-Linea. "The IPO and the capital raise enable us to effectively complete the product development phase and begin clinical studies in relevant markets. The company was started to create value for all our shareholders, but on the way there we will also be able to do a lot of good." "We welcome Q-Linea to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will join our growing healthcare sector," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We congratulate Q-Linea on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company for many years to come." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------