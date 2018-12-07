

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, announced overall survival results for the Phase III EAGLE trial evaluating Imfinzi (durvalumab) monotherapy or Imfinzi in combination with tremelimumab, an anti-CTLA4 antibody, versus standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma who experienced disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of their PD-L1 tumour status. The company reported that Imfinzi monotherapy and the combination of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab did not meet the primary endpoints of improving overall survival compared to SoC chemotherapy in these hard-to-treat patients.



Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer, said: 'While these results are disappointing, we remain committed to evaluating the potential of Imfinzi and other innovative medicines for patients with head and neck cancer. We look forward to seeing the results of the Phase III KESTREL trial of Imfinzi and tremelimumab in patients who have not received prior chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in the first half of 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX