

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group Plc. (LAND.L) said that it expanded its presence in Southwark with the acquisition of a 1.6 acre site in Lavington Street, SE1 for 87.1 million pounds from a private company.



The company noted that the low density site currently comprises two buildings totalling 128,000 sq ft and has significant development potential. Lavington Street will add to Landsec's development pipeline in central London, which currently stands at 2m sq ft, and builds on the company's existing development opportunities in Southwark at 105 Sumner Street and Red Lion Court.



