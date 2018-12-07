

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) plans to open a new vehicle factory in Detroit, the Wall Street Journal reported, the first new U.S. assembly plant to be built by a major domestic car maker in at least a decade.



The Italian-American auto maker plans to make a sport-utility vehicle at the new factory as part of its efforts to expand its iconic Jeep brand, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Fiat Chrysler has said it would roll out more truck and SUV models in the U.S. as the company responds to a sharp consumer shift away from passenger cars in recent years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX