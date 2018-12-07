UNSW Sydney has partnered with Leadmicro to develop the next generation of PERC solar cells and fast-track their time to market. The Chinese PV production machinery manufacturer is donating $1 million Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) reactor to UNSW to test and adapt a new process for PERC cell solar cell production.From pv magazine Australia The birthplace of passivated rear emitter contact (PERC) solar cells, Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW), is looking to take its trademark solar technology to the next level. The UNSW School of Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...