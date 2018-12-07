The semi-annual review of the VINX30 Index has now been completed. Below are the changes to the portfolio as a result of the review: ADDITIONS DELETIONS Hexagon AB ser. B (HEXA B) Boliden AB (BOL) The VINX 30 Index Constituents effective with the market open on Thursday, December 27, 2018 are A.P. Moller - Maersk B Neste Corporation ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Nokia Corporation Atlas Copco AB ser. A Nordea Bank Abp Coloplast B Novo Nordisk B Danske Bank Sampo Plc A DNB ASA Sandvik AB DSV Skand. Enskilda Banken ser. A Equinor ASA Stora Enso Oyj R Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG SER. B Swedbank AB ser A Fortum Corporation Telenor ASA Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser. B Telia Company AB (publ) Hexagon AB ser. B UPM-Kymmene Corporation Investor AB ser. B Vestas Wind Systems KONE Oyj B Volvo, AB ser. B Note: The number of shares in the attached PRELIMINARY Pro Forma is not capped and do not reflect any known or unknown corporate actions that occur during the period from 12/4/2018 to 12/27/2018. An updated Pro Forma will be published during the week ending December 21, 2018 for final number of shares. If you have questions regarding these changes, please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team at the Toll Free Number - Calling in the US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or at index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702426