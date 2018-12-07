Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions inflation-linked bonds

|Auction date
|2018-12-07
|Loan
|3109
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0005703550
|Maturity
|2025-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|100
|Number of bids
|3
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|-1,798 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1,798 %
|Highest yield
|-1,798 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2018-12-07
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|800
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|-1.450 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.460 %
|Highest yield
|-1.440
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00
