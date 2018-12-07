sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.12.2018 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions inflation-linked bonds

Auction date2018-12-07
Loan3109
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0005703550
Maturity2025-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln250
Volume bought, SEK mln100
Number of bids3
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield-1,798 %
Lowest accepted yield-1,798 %
Highest yield-1,798 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00

Auction date2018-12-07
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln800
Volume bought, SEK mln250
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids5
Average yield-1.450 %
Lowest accepted yield-1.460 %
Highest yield-1.440
% accepted at lowest yield50.00



© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)