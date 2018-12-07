

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound dropped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The pound edged down to 0.8923 versus the euro and 1.2744 against the dollar, from its early highs of 0.8891 and 1.2787, respectively.



The pound slipped to 1.2656 versus the franc and 143.75 against the yen, off its early high of 1.2696 and a 2-day high of 144.2, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 0.91 versus the euro, 1.24 against the dollar, 1.25 versus the franc and 142.5 against the yen.



