=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- No Keyword Vienna - Kapsch TrafficCom sold its stake in ParkJockey Global Inc., USA. The transaction is expected to cause a positive one-time effect in financial income of about EUR 5 million. Kapsch TrafficCom has held a stake in ParkJockey since 2016. The company provides intelligent off-street parking solutions. With an increasing integration of additional non-transportation services by ParkJockey, the strategic contribution to Kapsch TrafficCom core business was being diluted. An offer by ParkJockey to buy back the shares held by Kapsch TrafficCom was consequently accepted.

December 07, 2018 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)