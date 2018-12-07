sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,80 Euro		-0,45
-1,49 %
WKN: A0MUZU ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 Ticker-Symbol: BZ6 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,119
30,701
10:10
30,25
30,60
09:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG29,80-1,49 %