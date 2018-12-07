EXCHANGE NOTICE 7 DECEMBER 2018 SHARES THE SHARES OF AMER SPORTS CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Amer Sports Corporation published on 7 December, 2018 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that "Mascot Bidco Oy announces a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the shares in Amer Sports Corporation". Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Amer Sports Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)). Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company." The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ************************************************ TIEDOTE 7.12.2018 OSAKKEET AMER SPORTS OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE Amer Sports Oyj julkisti 7.12.2018 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan "Mascot Bidco Oy julkistaa vapaaehtoisen Amer Sports Oyj:n hallituksen suositteleman julkisen käteisostotarjouksen kaikista Amer Sports Oyj:n osakkeista". Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Amer Sports Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle. Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen." Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260