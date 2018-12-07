Wanda Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Brand - Wanda Moments

700 Wanda Moments Hotels To Be Developed Within 5 Years

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 November, 2018, Wanda Hotels & Resorts held a launch ceremony and gala dinner to unveil Wanda Moments, a premium mid-scale hotel brand, and announced the newly upgraded guest loyalty program - Wanda Club at the conference center on the Star Island of Qingdao Movie Metropolis. The conference brought together representatives of Wanda Club members, guests of Wanda Moments and media guests to witness the launch of Wanda Moments and the new development strategy of Wanda Hotels & Resorts.

At the conference, Dr. Ning Qifeng, Executive President of Wanda Cultural Tourism Creativity Co., Ltd. and President of Wanda Hotels & Resorts, introduced the group's latest development strategy during its transformation to asset-light development and Wanda Moments, the new premium mid-end hotel brand. He announced that Wanda Moments plans to develop 700 hotels around China in the next 5 years, and shared the comprehensive upgrade of Wanda Club program with the guests. Dr. Ning signed contracts with the first 6 Wanda Moments hotels' owners, which marks an official beginning of the development of the new brand, Wanda Moments.

Mr. Chen Mengchao, Vice President of Wanda Hotels & Resorts, introduced Wanda's resource strength in developing hotel industry. He also described the brand positioning, product characteristics, development plan and cooperation models of Wanda Moments.

As the fifth hotel brand of Wanda Hotels & Resorts after Wanda Reign, Wanda Vista, Wanda Realm and Wanda Jin, Wanda Moments is a premium mid-scale hotel brand that is committed to providing high-quality selected service to business travelers with unique taste, enjoy life attitude and pursuing different experiences. The new brand continues the diversity and inclusivity of Wanda hotel brands, and the artistic design, attentive services as well as interactive staying experience. With the brand concept of "Better for tomorrow" and the 4S core values (Sweet+Social+Style+Smart), Wanda Moments aims to create a new lifestyle that integrates art, culture, intelligence and fashion.

Mr. Liu Yingwu, Vice President of Wanda Hotels & Resorts and President of Wanda Hotel Design Institute, introduced Wanda's integrated services from hotel design to construction and to project management. "The asset-light transformation we are pursuing is not just providing hotel management and design services, but a integrated project management services. It is an innovative service model and a mature and completed management system that based on the investment, construction and operation experience of more than 100 hotels. This enables us to assist and serve our owners with extensive ownership experience and systems."

Wanda Hotels & Resorts attributes the brand development to the support of the brand's loyal customers, and pays close attention on rewarding program. During the event, Ms. Adeline Yong, Deputy General Manager of Sales & Marketing Department of Wanda Hotels & Resorts, officially announced the launch of upgraded Wanda Club program which was comprehensively enhanced in the points accumulation mechanism, membership system and points redemption system.

Accumulation:

Points accumulation is expanded from rooms to consumption at restaurants, rooms, banquets and MICE within Wanda Hotels & Resorts

There are four levels of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each level is designed with detailed privileges that include welcome amenities, exclusive discounts, extra rewarded points and more.

Points redemption is expanded from room upgrade and redemption to redemptions of hotel rooms, dining products, flight mileage and movie tickets at Wanda Cinemas across China .

About Wanda Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 1996, Wanda Hotels & Resorts endeavors to be recognized as one of the world's most valuable asset management companies with a core competency in hotel business. This vision has been achieved through integrated business resources including hotel design, hotel construction and hotel management based on its core values of "People First - practical care to employees; commitment to all stakeholders and customers" and corporate belief of "Practical, Innovative, Rooted in China". Wanda Hotels & Resorts, as one of the "one-stop solution" hotel companies in the world, currently manages six brands in its portfolio: the ultra-luxury brand Wanda Reign, the luxury brand Wanda Vista, the premium brand Wanda Realm, the select-service brand Wanda Jin, the premium mid-scale brand Wanda Moments and the cooperative brand Wanda Allegroitalia. Wanda Hotels & Resorts plans to manage more than 100 hotels distributed in over 80 cities nationwide by 2020. For more information or for booking, please visit http://www.wandahotels.com.