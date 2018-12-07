CNH Industrial N.V.: The CNH Industrial site in Córdoba, Argentina, achieves Bronze Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

London, December 7, 2018

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that its manufacturing site in Córdoba, Argentina has achieved Bronze level certification in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program.

Córdoba is one of CNH Industrial's global, multi-branded manufacturing plants. IVECO trucks, FPT Industrial engines, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture machinery as well as CASE Construction Equipment vehicles are all produced at this location.

The Case IH Farmall and Puma tractor ranges are manufactured here in addition to the Axial Flow 130 and Extreme 230 combine harvester series while the New Holland Agriculture facility produces the T6, T7 and TD tractor line-up together with the renowned CR combine harvester range. In addition, an array of IVECO truck models are made at the plant including the Stralis, Trakker, Tector, Cursor and Hi Way while FPT Industrial's production facility is dedicated to the manufacture of the Cursor and NEF engine ranges. In total, the plant extends over an area of 420,000 square meters and employs some 800 people in manufacturing.

WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste. To certify improvements, a system of periodic third-party audits evaluates all of the WCM pillars, forming an overall score for each plant that is the basis for three achievement levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

The Córdoba plant made significant improvements in the areas of Autonomous Maintenance/Work Place Organization, Clarity of Objectives and Route Map to WCM leading to its Bronze Level designation, thanks to the workforce's commitment and professionalism.

