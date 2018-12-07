Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, today announces an order for 100 Airbus A320Neo family aircraft valued at US$11.5 billion at current list prices.

Highlights

Order for 100 aircraft comprising 75 A320neos and 25 A321neos

Order valued at US$11.5 billion at current list prices

Aircraft scheduled for delivery from 2023 onwards

Avolon now Airbus' largest aircraft lessor backlog customer

Avolon's orderbook with Airbus increases to over 220 single-aisle and 45 twin-aisle aircraft

Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO, commented: "Our order for 100 A320neo family aircraft builds on our leading industry position and reflects our ambition to become the global leader in the sector. We are locking in growth well into the next decade and building on our existing order book of exclusively new technology aircraft. The scale of the order reflects the long-term commitment and strategic perspective of our shareholders."

"We continue to see robust demand from our customers for the A320neo family. This is consistent with our own market research and global fleet forecast. Our order affirms our belief in the medium-term market outlook and the strong growth prospects for our business."

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer commented: "This order underscores the market appetite for the efficiency, reliability and passenger appeal of our A320neo family."

"The A320 family of aircraft is a future-proof asset for investors and airlines alike. Avolon's recent success is a testimony to its leadership's dedication to our industry. Its commitment to Airbus reflects its profound market insights. I personally look forward to further extending this relationship as we go forward."

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415), and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed committed fleet, as of 30 September 2018, of 890 aircraft.

