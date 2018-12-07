Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Annual Report 07-Dec-2018 / 09:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 7 December 2018 *************** A copy of Daily Mail and General Trust plc's (DMGT) 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and web default letter (for those shareholders opting for electronic communications) have been uploaded to the UKLA National Storage Mechanism and will be available within two business days. These documents have been posted today to those shareholders who are eligible to receive or have requested them. The Annual Report and Accounts is available on DMGT's website at: https://www.dmgt.com/investors/annual-report-18 [1] As required by DTR 6.3.5 (1), we set out below the Directors' responsibilities statement contained within the Annual Report as follows: "Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of his/her knowledge: * the Group Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and * the Strategic Report contained on pages 2 to 35 includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces." All the other information required by DTR 6.3.5 (1) was contained within the announcement of DMGT's results for the year ended 30 September 2018 released to the market in unedited full text on Thursday 29 November 2018. Disclosure of Home Member State For the purposes of the Transparency Directive, the Home Member State of Daily Mail and General Trust plc is the United Kingdom. Enquiries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904 ISIN: GB0009457366 Category Code: ACS TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 6798 EQS News ID: 755483 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=12e05c243734ff7834dd22dd63bc500f&application_id=755483&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

