Eliminating emissions from the air would increase solar radiation by an average of 11%, allowing solar cells to generate one tenth more electricity claim researchers in a new study. Focusing on China, they say an additional 85-158 TWh of electricity could be generated annually in 2040, if the air was clean.Researchers from the Climate Policy group at ETH Zurich have published a new study, Blue skies over China: The effect of pollution-control on solar power generation and revenues in the journal Plos One. In it, they state that completely eliminating emissions from the power, transport, industry ...

