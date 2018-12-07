

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Avolon announced an order for 100 Airbus A320Neo family aircraft valued at $11.5 billion at current list prices. With the latest order, Avolon's orderbook with Airbus increased to over 220 single-aisle and 45 twin-aisle aircraft.



Dómhnal Slattery, Avolon CEO, said: 'We continue to see robust demand from our customers for the A320neo family. This is consistent with our own market research and global fleet forecast. Our order affirms our belief in the medium-term market outlook and the strong growth prospects for our business.'



Headquartered in Ireland, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corp., which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges.



