Yelp Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Gulfport Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASD: GPOR) will replace Oclaro Inc. (NASD: OCLR) in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) will replace Gulfport Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, December 12. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASD: LITE) is acquiring Oclaro in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Gulfport Energy has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

Yelp operates a platform that connects people with local businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Interactive Media & Services Sub-Industry index.

Gulfport Energy engages in the acquisition, exploration and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2018 PR Newswire