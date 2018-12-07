Yelp Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Gulfport Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Gulfport Energy Corp. (NASD: GPOR) will replace Oclaro Inc. (NASD: OCLR) in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) will replace Gulfport Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, December 12. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASD: LITE) is acquiring Oclaro in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Gulfport Energy has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.Yelp operates a platform that connects people with local businesses. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Interactive Media & Services Sub-Industry index.Gulfport Energy engages in the acquisition, exploration and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices