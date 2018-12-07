Robit Oyj: ROBIT PLC LAUNCHES MEASURES TO RETURN TO PROFITABLE GROWTH

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 7 DECEMBER 2018 at 12.00 or 13.00
ROBIT PLC LAUNCHES MEASURES TO RETURN TO PROFITABLE GROWTH
The objective of the Robit Plc's Board of Directors, elected by an Extraordinary General Meeting held on
4th December 2018, is to prepare, together with the management, an efficiency programme and to launch
measures to return the company to a profitable growth.
The efficiency programme will focus on four areas:
- Developing the distributor network and the company's own sales, and boosting sales
- Implementing a working capital efficiency programme, prepared by the company's management,
which is expected to improve the cash flow.
- Improving the utilisation rate of the factory network's capacity and using resources more effectively
- Committing personnel to the programme, ensuring the motivation and performance of the organisation
The company has implemented as planned the structural and savings measures initiated on 29 January
2018. The positive impact on earnings of these measures will be realised to the full during 2019. Savings on a
n annual level are estimated to be more than EUR 3 million.
The new automated factory which was opened in South Korea in February 2018 has improved the
company's delivery capability to meet demand for shanks and rods of the Top Hammer product line.
Robit will report on the efficiency programme in more detail in connection with the company's financial
statements release, to be published on 20 February 2019.
"During the last five years, Robit has changed significantly from being a Lempäälä export company to
become a global operator that has manufacturing operations on all continents. We have expanded our
offering from drill bits to a complete range of Top Hammer products as well as the market's widest range of
DTH hammers.
2018 is the first year in the company's history that the company's net sales will not increase
by more than 10%. We have been unsuccessful in the takeover of the corporate acquisitions made in 2016,
because we have not succeeded in turning the acquired business operations to the desired level of growth.
Robit's traditional business has developed positively, however, and the company has strong prerequisites for
returning to a growth track, aided by its expertise and motivated personnel," says Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of
the Board of Robit Plc.
