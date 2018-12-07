Group photo of 2018 Members Meeting of the China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance

Mr. Harris Peng, VP of the Business Development Department, China Entercom, spoke at the event.



HONG KONG, Dec 7, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), today announced its subsidiary China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited ("China Entercom"), a member of the China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance, participated in the annual Members Meeting. A representative of China Entercom was also invited to speak at this key event.The China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance annually holds its Members Meeting to summarize the Alliance's activities over the past 12 months and discuss plans for the upcoming year. This year, the event was held in Beijing on November 16, 2018.During the 2018 Members Meeting, Mr. Zhang Jianhua, Director of the Marketing Department at the Information and Communication Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, spoke on various key areas of China's information and communications market, including explaining regulations of concern to enterprises (such as the reform and regulation of the Internet access service market), and elaborated on efforts made to manage credit. Mr. Zhang also reported on the rectification status of the Alliance's official members, in the members' efforts toward compliance with the latest government standards, and proposed a key step for regulating China's information and communications market in 2019: "Highlighting regulation focus, strengthening enforcement and accountability". Mr. Zhang also urged China's domestic telecom operators to devote more effort toward upgrading network performance while reducing tariffs. He also stressed all Alliance members should maintain high levels of integrity, and that the Alliance should continue to serve as a bridge to facilitate industry collaboration. Mr. Zhang also recognized Alliance and its members for their efforts.As official Alliance members, China Entercom and the other eight telecom companies were acknowledged by the local Communications Administration for successful rectification. A representative of China Entercom was invited to deliver a speech, during which he conveyed the company's gratitude for recognition received from senior officials of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC, as well as for the Alliance's support and invaluable services. He reiterated that China Entercom will continue to maintain a high level of integrity to ensure its business operates in compliance with established law and to the satisfaction of relevant authorities dedicated to the advancement of the industry.CITIC Telecom CPC is greatly honored that China Entercom was acknowledged by the local Communications Administration for its rectification efforts, as well as for meeting communications service requirements and providing reliable and stable network access services. This latest recognition milestone also means enterprise customers can benefit from the company's full range of ICT solutions, capture opportunities arising from the One Belt, One Road Initiative, attain greater success and further extend their global business footprints.About CITIC Telecom CPC (www.citictel-cpc.com)CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serves multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon the company's flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE global unified cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017 ICT-related certifications, CITIC Telecom CPC delivers on its superior quality commitment through a broad global footprint encompassing some of the highest growth markets in Asia, Europe and America, with over 140 points of presence, 18+ Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers.About China Entercom (www.china-entercom.com)China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited ("China Entercom"), a subsidiary of CITIC Group, is a trusted Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions provider. China Entercom possesses strong reputation, financial and regulatory background, wide network coverage, diversified products and services, as well as world-class infrastructure. It has Type-I and Type-II IP private network licenses from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and is the first value-added service provider in China with nationwide IP VPN license, IDC multi-region license, and ICP nationwide license. China Entercom is also the only value-added service provider in China with multiple certifications: TRUSTED CLOUD, TL9000, ISO9001, ISO20000, ISO27001 and ISO 27017.At CITIC Telecom CPC and China Entercom, "Innovation Never Stops."Media Contacts:Rowena LeungCITIC Telecom International CPC Limited(+852) 2170 7536Email: rowena.leung@citictel-cpc.comLucia LiChina Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited(86) 010 8841 1188 - 2115Email: lucia.li@china-entercom.netSource: CITIC Telecom International CPC LimitedCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.