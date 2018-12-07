Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 06-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.51p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.20p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16