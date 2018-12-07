

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that the company flew 11.3 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in November 2018, an increase of 4.9 percent from the 10.8 billion RPMs flown in November 2017. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 6.5 percent to 13.4 billion in November 2018, compared with November 2017 ASMs of 12.6 billion. The November 2018 load factor was 84.5 percent, compared with 85.8 percent in November 2017.



For the year-to-date period, traffic was up 3.3%, capacity was up 3.8%, and load factor was down 0.4 percentage points from prior year period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX