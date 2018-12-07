Olvi Oyj: OLVI PLC TO INITIATE REPURCHASE OF SHARES

OLVI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 Dec 2018 at 2.00 pm

OLVI PLC TO INITIATE REPURCHASE OF SHARES



In its meeting the Board of Directors of Olvi plc has decided to initiate the scheme of acquiring treasury shares based on the authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2018. On this basis, the Board will repurchase a maximum of 43,000 Series A shares.

The authorisation given by the AGM allows the acquisition of at most 500,000 Series A shares using unrestricted equity. The authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting of Olvi plc.

The period of share purchases will start no earlier than 11 December 2018 and end no later than 21 January 2019.

The shares will be acquired at market price in NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, in public trading and at the quoted price on the date of purchase, in accordance with the regulations concerning the purchase of shares in public trading.

The shares shall be acquired based on the authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting for the purpose of financing or executing any upcoming corporate acquisitions or other arrangements, implementing the company's incentive schemes or for other purposes decided upon by the Board of Directors.

The company currently holds 4,999 of its Series A shares as treasury shares.

Olvi plc

Lasse Aho

Managing Director

Phone +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600