sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,80 Euro		+1,00
+3,47 %
WKN: 898037 ISIN: FI0009900401 Ticker-Symbol: OVI 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLVI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OLVI OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,50
31,055
13:35
07.12.2018 | 13:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Olvi Oyj: OLVI PLC TO INITIATE REPURCHASE OF SHARES

OLVI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 Dec 2018 at 2.00 pm

OLVI PLC TO INITIATE REPURCHASE OF SHARES

In its meeting the Board of Directors of Olvi plc has decided to initiate the scheme of acquiring treasury shares based on the authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2018. On this basis, the Board will repurchase a maximum of 43,000 Series A shares.

The authorisation given by the AGM allows the acquisition of at most 500,000 Series A shares using unrestricted equity. The authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting of Olvi plc.

The period of share purchases will start no earlier than 11 December 2018 and end no later than 21 January 2019.

The shares will be acquired at market price in NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, in public trading and at the quoted price on the date of purchase, in accordance with the regulations concerning the purchase of shares in public trading.

The shares shall be acquired based on the authorisation issued by the Annual General Meeting for the purpose of financing or executing any upcoming corporate acquisitions or other arrangements, implementing the company's incentive schemes or for other purposes decided upon by the Board of Directors.

The company currently holds 4,999 of its Series A shares as treasury shares.

Olvi plc

Lasse Aho
Managing Director
Phone +358 17 838 5200 or +358 400 203 600

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)