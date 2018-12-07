

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Embraer S.A. (ERJ) said that the judge of the 24th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo partially granted a provisional measure to suspend the effects of an eventual decision of the Board of Directors of Embraer approving the segregation and transfer of the commercial aviation business to the new company in the context of the joint venture between the Company and The Boeing Co., 'without imposing any kind of obstacles to the continuance of the negotiations between both companies'.



Embraer noted that it will take the applicable judicial measures to reverse such decision and will keep its shareholders and the Market informed on any material developments related to the Class Action.



