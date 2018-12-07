Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Publication of Prospectus

7 December 2018

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAAP" or the "Company")

Publication of Prospectus

Anglo African Agriculture plc (LSE: AAAP) is pleased to announce that the Prospectus dated 7 December 2018 (the "Prospectus") relating to the issue by the Company of 161,000,000 Ordinary Shares with warrants attached on a one for one basis (the "Issue") has been approved by the UK Listing Authority. The Issue relates to the Ordinary Shares that were allotted by the Company through the issue of equity transaction as announced on 14 September 2018.

The Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market for listed securities. Admission will become effective and dealings will commence at 8:00 a.m on 12 December 2018.

Once admitted, the Ordinary Shares will, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company.

The Company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital is comprised of 387,983,954 Ordinary Shares. This figure of 387,983,954 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Availability of the Prospectus

Full details of the Issue are contained in the Prospectus which has been published by the Company today. The Prospectus has also been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and copies of the Prospectus will be available shortly for download from the Company's website (www.aaaplc.com) and from the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).

For further information, please contact: