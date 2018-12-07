ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market Worth $287 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product (Assay Kit (T Cell and B Cell assay), Analyzer, Ancillary Products), Application (Transplant, Vaccines, Clinical Trials, Cancer), End User (Hospital, Labs, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is expected to reach USD 287 million by 2023 from USD 135 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising global incidence of chronic diseases, increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and technological advancements in ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Kits and Analyzers.

Assay kits are projected to dominate the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market in 2018

By product type, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is segmented into assay kits, analyzers, and ancillary products. The assay kits are further subsegmented by utility, type, and analyte. In 2018, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of this product segment.

Diagnostic applications to hold the largest share of the market in 2018

Based on the applications, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is segmented into diagnostic and research applications. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising global prevalence of infectious diseases and the increasing use of ELISpot kits for disease diagnosis.

Hospitals and clinical laboratories are expected to be the largest end users in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market in 2018

By end user, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is segmented into hospitals & clinical laboratories, research institutes, and biopharmaceutical companies. The hospitals & clinical laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018 while the research institutes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing patient population and the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are some of the key factors driving the growth of the hospitals & clinical laboratories segment.

North America to command the largest share of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market in 2018

North America is expected to command the largest share of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, the increasing focus on vaccine development is driving the growth of this market.

Some of the major players in this market include Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technologies (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abcam (UK), Bio-Techne (US), Autoimmun Diagnostika (Germany), Biotech Investissement (France), Lophius Biosciences (Germany), and U-CyTech (Netherlands).

