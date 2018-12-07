

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kevin Hart, who was selected to host the next Academy Awards ceremony, has relieved himself from the role following a controversy over some homophobic tweets he made years ago.



The American comedian, actor and producer made the announcement Friday after arriving in the Australian city of Sydney for a comedy show as part of his massively hysterical 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour.'



'I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,' he said on Twitter.



The 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' actor apologized to the LGBTQ community for 'the insensitive words' from his past.



'I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again,' he tweeted.



Comments Hart made during a comedy routine in 2010 have been put under the spotlight in recent days.



'One of my biggest fears is my son growing up and being gay. That's a fear,' he told the audience.



Hart said in a video Thursday that he had been called by the Academy and asked to apologize for the controversial comment or another host would be found.



It was Hart himself who broke the news of being selected as the Oscars host Tuesday, and he had thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for giving him 'the opportunity of a lifetime'.



Hart, who was in 2015 named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people, decided to step down within hours of promising to make this Oscars 'a special one.'



Next year's Oscar award ceremony will be held on February 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.



Hart has hosted many high-profile ceremonies, including the 2011 BET Awards and the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.



