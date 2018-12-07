Results reflect bright outlook for U.S. biotech investment but foresee potential challenges abroad

Biotech Showcase, one of the largest biotech investor conferences in the world, today revealed the results of a pre-conference survey of life science executives and investors regarding the 2019 biotech landscape. Several questions asked about how biotech investment may change due to U.S. stock market volatility, the U.S. and China trade war, and/or the U.K. exit from the E.U. Overall, results reflect a bright outlook for U.S. biotech investment but signal potential challenges abroad.

Survey results are available for viewing and downloading here.

"Each year life science investors and leaders gather in January in San Francisco to set the stage for deals and investments in the coming year. The results of this survey indicate industry is primed to see continued investment in both ongoing therapeutic endeavors as well as novel innovations around the globe," said Sara Demy, founder and CEO, Demy-Colton. "We look forward to seeing how the partnering and discussions that will take place at Biotech Showcase in 2019 will reflect and influence these trends throughout the new year."

Key highlights from the 2019 Biotech Showcase survey include:

A majority (65 percent) of life science investors and executives expect to see an increase in investment during 2019

Biotech leaders think cell and gene therapy is poised to have biggest breakthrough in 2019 among the major categories

China is predicted to see the biggest percentage increase in 2019 biotech investment dollars when compared to other global biotech hot spots Life science leaders do not expect the U.S. and China trade war to have an impact on their regional strategies, but they do expect it will have long-term impact on investments coming from that region

75 percent of investors expect to see a decrease in investments in the U.K. when it exits from the E.U. in March; other markets will see an increase or remain unchanged

The survey also contains predictive data around:

Which U.S. cities will receive increased investment dollars

What major challenges companies will face in securing investment dollars

Predictions around 2019 stock market stability

Run concurrently with Biotech Showcase, China Showcase and Digital Medicine Medtech Showcase will also entice investors and entrepreneurs to convene and take a look at global biotech advancements. China Showcase provides attendees an opportunity to capitalize on cross-border investment and collaborations while learning about best practices and strategies for deal making in China, while the Digital Medicine Medtech Showcase will feature a series of presentations and thought leaders who can speak to the evolving landscape of digital health technology.

