

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) announced that guselkumab [Tremfya] demonstrates superior long-term responses to secukinumab [Cosentyx(R)] at Week 48 in the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis, as results from the ECLIPSE trial.



MorphoSys expects that this announcement relates to an upcoming presentation of clinical data from the so called 'ECLIPSE' clinical study. The ECLIPSE trial has been conducted by MorphoSys' licensee Janssen, comparing the efficacy of guselkumab [Tremfya(R)] to secukinumab [Cosentyx)], for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, at week 48.



MorphoSys notes that except for the presentation title no further information is yet available and that no detailed study results are yet available, ahead of the presentation at the conference expected to be held on December 12, 2018.



Tremfya is a human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen that was generated utilizing MorphoSys' proprietary HuCAL antibody technology. MorphoSys is eligible to certain milestone payments and receives royalties on net sales of Tremfya.



Tremfya has been approved in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, and several other countries for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and in Japan for the treatment of various forms of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and palmoplantar pustulosis.



Guselkumab [Tremfya(R)] is currently being investigated in clinical studies in several indications, including the phase 3 ECLIPSE trial evaluating the efficacy of guselkumab [Tremfya(R)] compared with secukinumab [Cosentyx(R)] for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe psoriasis.



